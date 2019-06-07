Carnifex announce World War X album, unleash “No Light Shall Save Us” featuring Alissa White-Gluz: Stream

Carnifex, photo by Shannon Brooke

California deathcore act Carnifex have announced their seventh studio album, World War X, which is out August 2nd via Nuclear Blast. Additionally, the band has shared the video for the lead single, “No Light Shall Save Us”, which features Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz (watch below).

The theatrical video was directed by Scott Hansen and features a dune-filled apocalypse that alludes to the song’s subject matter, as White-Gluz and the band perform amid a desert forever darkened. The track is patented Carnifex, from brutal, chugging breakdowns to technical deathcore speeds and tempo changes. White-Gluz provides a soaring vocal moment during the song’s final climax.



“Collaborating with Alissa on ‘No Light Shall Save Us’ was a joy from the start,” frontman Scott Ian Lewis said in a press release. “Alissa was able to elevate the song with a dynamic that’s completely new for Carnifex. There is a melody and depth on ‘No Light Shall Save Us’ unlike any previous Carnifex song. It’s the perfect start to your journey through World War X.”

Added White-Gluz: “With ‘No Light Shall Save Us’, I think Carnifex and I have been able to create a really special piece.”

World War X was co-produced by the band and Jason Suecof, who recorded and mixed the record at AudioHammer Studio with vocal tracking by Mick Kenney at The Barracks Studio. Blake Armstrong created the artwork. Pre-orders for the album are available direct from the band here.

Carnifex will hit the road headlining Summer Slaughter 2019 along with Cattle Decapitation, The Faceless, and more. Those dates are below and tickets are available here.

World War X Artwork:

World War X Tracklist:

1. World War X

2. Visions Of The End

3. This Infernal Darkness

4. Eyes Of The Executioner

5. No Light Shall Save Us featuring Alissa White-Gluz

6. All Roads Lead To Hell featuring Angel Vivaldi

7. Brushed By The Wings Of Demons

8. Hail Hellfire

9. By Shadows Thine Held

Summer Slaughter Tour 2019 Dates Feat. Carnifex, Cattle Decapitation, The Faceless, and More:

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

07/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

07/22 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

07/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

07/24 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

07/25 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

07/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

07/27 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy MTL Festival

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ The Odeon

07/30 – Dayton, OH @ Oddbody’s

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

08/01 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

08/02 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

08/03 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage

08/05 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/07 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

08/09 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

08/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

08/13 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720