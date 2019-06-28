Celine Dion announces new album, Courage, plus massive world tour

Celine Dion has announced the release of her first English language album in six years. Entitled Courage, it’s due out in November through Columbia Records.
As a preview, Dion has released “Flying On My Own” as the album’s lead single. Watch its lyric video below.
In September, Dion will embark on her first North American tour in over 10 years. The massive 50-date outing launches in September and runs through spring of next year. Check out the full schedule below, and get tickets here.
Celine Dion 2019 Tour Dates:
07/05 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park
09/18 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/20 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
10/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/30 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
11/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/05 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
12/07 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12/10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
01/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
01/17 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
01/18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
01/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
02/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/09 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
02/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
02/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
02/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
02/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
02/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/03 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/11 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
03/30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
04/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/15 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
04/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place