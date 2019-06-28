Celine Dion announces new album, Courage, plus massive world tour

Celine Dion, photo by Denise Truscello for CDA Productions Inc

Celine Dion has announced the release of her first English language album in six years. Entitled Courage, it’s due out in November through Columbia Records.

As a preview, Dion has released “Flying On My Own” as the album’s lead single. Watch its lyric video below.



In September, Dion will embark on her first North American tour in over 10 years. The massive 50-date outing launches in September and runs through spring of next year. Check out the full schedule below, and get tickets here.

Celine Dion 2019 Tour Dates:

07/05 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park

09/18 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/20 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/30 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/05 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

12/07 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

01/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

01/17 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

01/18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

01/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

02/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/09 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

02/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

02/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

02/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/03 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/11 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

03/30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

04/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/15 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

04/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place