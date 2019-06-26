Ceremony, photo by Rick Rodney

Ceremony will finally return later this summer with a new album titled In the Spirit World Now. Their sixth full-length to date, it marks their debut for new label home Relapse Records.

According to the album’s press release, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s The L-Shaped Man is “the most driving, intelligent collection of songs to date” from the California rockers.



“We knew this had to be the best thing we have ever done,” said lead guitarist Anthony Anzaldo. “We couldn’t come back after four years with a record that only had a few good songs… Not reflecting on the evolution of the band is what keeps us motivated. There is always a song we haven’t written, a band we haven’t played with, artwork we haven’t thought of. We are creators by nature, not by choice.”

Produced by Will Yip (Title Fight, Circa Survive) and mixed by Ben Greenberg (The Men, Pharmakon, Hank Wood And The Hammerheads), the album also finds frontman Ross Farrar at his most vulnerable.

“I’ve been very interested in will, as in a person’s faculty of consciousness and how we navigate actions and self-control,”Farrar explained. “I’ve been worried for a long time that my lack of self-control will inevitably destroy me, so any paranoia on that matter is focused on this record.”

In anticipation, the band’s unleashed the album’s first single “Turn Away the Bad Thing”, which they’ve paired with an accompanying video directed by Muted Windows.

In the Spirit World Now officially arrives August 23rd and is already up for pre-order. Ceremony will support the new record with a summer tour that includes dates with Sheer Mag. Grab your tickets here.

In The Spirit World Now Artwork:

In The Spirit World Now Tracklist:

01. Turn Away the Bad Thing

02. In the Spirit World Now

03. Further I Was

04. /

05. Presaging The End

06. Say Goodbye to Them

07. We Can Be Free

08. //

09. Years of Love

10. Never Gonna Die Now

11. I Want More

12. From Another Age

13. ///

14. Calming Water

Ceremony 2019 Tour Dates:

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater #

06/28 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project #

06/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall #

06/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory #

07/03 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic #

07/05 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers #

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall !

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent !

# = w/ Sheer Mag

! – Record Release Show w/ Pissed Jean & Special Guests TBA