Chance the Rapper and Ed Sheeran's "Cross Me" video

Chance the Rapper and Ed Sheeran are back with a new music video for their “Cross Me” collaboration.

Filled with 3D animations of both artists, the clip was directed by Ryan Staake and shot in a motion capture studio with a dancer. The English pop singer is seeing with hearts bursting out of his chest, while Lil Chano takes part in a Mortal Kombat-like game.



Watch it below.

The “Cross Me” visual follows the similarly technology-driven one for “I Don’t Care”, Sheeran’s single with Justin Bieber. That one was built using lots of green screen scenes.

“Cross Me”, which also features PnB Rock, is off Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project. Due out July 12th, the star-studded release boasts Cardi B, Eminem, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, and Travis Scott, among many others.

As for Chance, a new album from the Chicago rapper is expected next month. He’s also behind the theme song for the new All That reboot.

No.6 Collaborations Project Tracklist:

01. Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)

02. South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)

03. Cross Me (feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock)

04. Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)

05. Best Part of Me (feat. Yebba)

06. I Don’t Care (feat. Justin Bieber)

07. Antisocial (feat. Travis Scott)

08. Remember the Name (feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)

09. Feels (feat. Young Thug & J Hus)

10. Put It All on Me (feat. Ella Mai)

11. Nothing on You (feat. Paulo Londra & Dave)

12. I Don’t Want Your Money (feat. H.E.R.)

13. 1000 Nights (feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

14. Way to Break My Heart (feat. Skrillex)

15. Blow (feat. Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton)