Chance the Rapper (photo by Amy Price) and YBN Cordae

At just 21, rising rapper YBN Cordae already has plenty of major support. After touring with Juice WRLD, he’s now gearing up to drop a debut album featuring heavyweights like Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Pusha T, and Meek Mill.

As a teaser, the North Carolina-born MC has shared his collaboration with Lil Chano today. It’s a soulful cut titled “Bad Idea” and sees the two exchanging verses about the rollercoaster that is life.



“I know myself all too well to be a stranger of pain/ Despite it all, we remainin’ the same, I’m just changing the game,” YBN Cordae reflects during his opening verse. For his part, Chance advises, “Do that sh*t before it’s too late, don’t ever the drink the Kool-Aid,” while also bragging, “I had my cake and ate it too/ That sh*t is an acquired taste.”

Check out “Bad Idea” below via its official music video starring both artists.

And here’s a Beats 1 interview in which YBN Cordae talks about his upcoming LP.

YBN Cordae’s album, The Lost Boy, is due out at the end of July. He previously released singles called “Locationships” and “Have Mercy”.

July is also expected to bring Chance’s new album, which he teased with the track “Groceries” last month. He’s also behind the theme song for the new All That reboot.

“Bad Idea” Artwork: