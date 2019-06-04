Menu
Chance the Rapper teases his theme song for the All That reboot: Watch

Rapper updates TLC's classic original title song for the Nickelodeon show

by
on June 04, 2019, 6:22pm
Chance the Rapper All That Reboot Theme Song Tease
Chance the Rapper, photo by David Brendan Hall

When All That returns to the air later this month, it will bring with it a lot of what made the original variety show so great 15 years ago. That includes original cast members like Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, as well as Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell and their classic Good Burger sketch. But there will be plenty of updates too, including new repertory players — and a new theme song from Chance the Rapper.

(Read: What Ever Happened to the Kids from Nickelodeon’s All That?

Nickelodeon tapped Chance to rework the classic title song by TLC. Now, the Chicago MC has teased his theme via the Triller app (and, subsequently, Instagram). In a pair of clips, you can hear the booming gospel rendition, which includes samples of the original track and an appearance from newcomer Mr. Hotspot.

Check out both clips of the All That theme below. Nick’s revival debuts its 13-episode season on June 15th.

@mr_hotspot

