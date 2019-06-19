Chance the Rapper, photo by Amy Price

Chance the Rapper is a celebrated rapper, activist, and seemingly all around good dude. Earlier this week, the Coloring Book polymath added another feather to his 3 cap when he hopped on stage during an open mic session at Chicago’s Laugh Factory.

As his first standup session — and an impromptu one at that — credit where credit is due for Chance trying at all. However, his tight five needs some tightening. In a video published on TMZ, the Chicago musician starts out by talking about how different people know him for different things. However, the bit goes downhill fast when he shifts to using his charity work for schools as a vehicle for a silly fart joke. And it seems like Chance even agrees he wasn’t in top for, closing out his time on stage by declaring, “This is going great.”



Watch the clip for yourself below — and remember that at least there’s a sure-to-be-excellent new Chance the Rapper studio album next month.

