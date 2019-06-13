Charli XCX, photo by Marcus Cooper

Charli XCX has announced her first album in five years. The self-titled Charli arrives September 13th through Atlantic Records and will be supported with an expansive tour.

The futuristic pop star’s third full-length to date brings together a who’s who of prominent guests. Among them: Lizzo, Troye Sivan, HAIM, Big Freedia, Christine and the Queens, and Sky Ferreira. There are also collaborations with rapper CupcakKe, rising electro-pop artist Clairo, German pop singer Kim Petras, and Brooklyn producer Yaeji.



(Read: The Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Of the 15 tracks on the Sucker follow-up, we’ve already heard “1999” featuring Sivan — one of our favorites of 2018 — and the Christine and Queens-assisted “Gone”. Additionally, the new album includes the previously released joint track with Lizzo, “Blame It on Your Love”. The single’s video, directed by Bradley & Pablo, is also expected to arrive today.

According to a statement, Charli XCX worked with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha on the record’s artwork. The goal of the piece is to “dismantle classic beauty ideals.”

Charli XCX recently teamed with BTS on “Dream Glow”.

Charli Artwork:

Charli Tracklist:

01. Next Level Charli

02. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens

03. Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)

04. 1999 (feat. Troye Sivan)

05. Click (feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash)

06. Warm (feat. HAIM)

07. Thoughts

08. Blame It On Your Love (feat. Lizzo)

09. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don’t Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It (feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar)

14. February 2017 (feat. Clairo and Yaeji)

15. 2099 (feat. Troye Sivan)

Next month, Charli XCX will launch her massive “Charli LIVE Tour”, comprised of dates all across North America, Europe, and the UK. Tickets go on sale June 21st and can be purchased here.

Charli XCX 2019 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/17 – Saint Polten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/21 – Zurich, CH @ Open Air Festival

08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/31 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre +

09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +

09/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

09/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s +

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues +

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #*

10/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre #

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market #

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom #

10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union *

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

10/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre %

10/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

10/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

10/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanisers

10/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/31 – London,UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

11/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

11/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/17 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/20 – Madrid, ES @ Sala La Riviera

11/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz Room 2

11/24 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/26 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall

11/28 – Moscow, RU @ Izvestia Hall

+ = w/ Tommy Genesis

# = w/ Brooke Candy

* = w/ Dorian Electra

% = w/ Allie X