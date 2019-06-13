Charli XCX has announced her first album in five years. The self-titled Charli arrives September 13th through Atlantic Records and will be supported with an expansive tour.
The futuristic pop star’s third full-length to date brings together a who’s who of prominent guests. Among them: Lizzo, Troye Sivan, HAIM, Big Freedia, Christine and the Queens, and Sky Ferreira. There are also collaborations with rapper CupcakKe, rising electro-pop artist Clairo, German pop singer Kim Petras, and Brooklyn producer Yaeji.
Of the 15 tracks on the Sucker follow-up, we’ve already heard “1999” featuring Sivan — one of our favorites of 2018 — and the Christine and Queens-assisted “Gone”. Additionally, the new album includes the previously released joint track with Lizzo, “Blame It on Your Love”. The single’s video, directed by Bradley & Pablo, is also expected to arrive today.
According to a statement, Charli XCX worked with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha on the record’s artwork. The goal of the piece is to “dismantle classic beauty ideals.”
Charli XCX recently teamed with BTS on “Dream Glow”.
Charli Artwork:
Charli Tracklist:
01. Next Level Charli
02. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens
03. Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)
04. 1999 (feat. Troye Sivan)
05. Click (feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash)
06. Warm (feat. HAIM)
07. Thoughts
08. Blame It On Your Love (feat. Lizzo)
09. White Mercedes
10. Silver Cross
11. I Don’t Wanna Know
12. Official
13. Shake It (feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar)
14. February 2017 (feat. Clairo and Yaeji)
15. 2099 (feat. Troye Sivan)
Next month, Charli XCX will launch her massive “Charli LIVE Tour”, comprised of dates all across North America, Europe, and the UK. Tickets go on sale June 21st and can be purchased here.
Charli XCX 2019 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
08/17 – Saint Polten, AT @ Frequency Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/21 – Zurich, CH @ Open Air Festival
08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/31 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre +
09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +
09/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +
09/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s +
09/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues +
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #
09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #*
10/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre #
10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market #
10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom #
10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union *
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *
10/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre %
10/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
10/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
10/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %
10/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanisers
10/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/30 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/31 – London,UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
11/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
11/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
11/17 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/20 – Madrid, ES @ Sala La Riviera
11/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz Room 2
11/24 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/26 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall
11/28 – Moscow, RU @ Izvestia Hall
+ = w/ Tommy Genesis
# = w/ Brooke Candy
* = w/ Dorian Electra
% = w/ Allie X