Charlie’s Angels unite with Elizabeth Banks in new trailer: Watch

Charlie's Angels Trailer

Charlie’s Angels is back. Sony has dropped the first trailer for its forthcoming reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. Writer and director Elizabeth Banks also stars as the trio’s trusty confidante, Bosley.

She’s not the only Bosley, though. No, for this go-around, there are many Bosleys as the Townshend Agency has expanded internationally. As you’ll see in the trailer below, that conceit sends our new Angels all across the globe.



As previously reported, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus also teamed up to deliver a new song for the reboot/sequel. You can hear parts of the track in the new trailer. Spoiler: It’s got nothing on Destiny’s Child’s OG anthem.

In addition to the aforementioned talent, the film also stars Patrick Stewart as Bosley, Djimon Hounsou as Bosley, and Sam Clafin as Bosley. That’s a lot of Bosley going around and we’ll meet them all when the Angels fly into theaters on November 15th.