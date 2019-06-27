Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Charlie’s Angels unite with Elizabeth Banks in new trailer: Watch

Featuring the new track by Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus

by
on June 27, 2019, 9:39am
0 comments
Charlie's Angels Trailer
Charlie's Angels Trailer

Charlie’s Angels is back. Sony has dropped the first trailer for its forthcoming reboot starring Kristen StewartNaomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. Writer and director Elizabeth Banks also stars as the trio’s trusty confidante, Bosley.

She’s not the only Bosley, though. No, for this go-around, there are many Bosleys as the Townshend Agency has expanded internationally. As you’ll see in the trailer below, that conceit sends our new Angels all across the globe.

As previously reported, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus also teamed up to deliver a new song for the reboot/sequel. You can hear parts of the track in the new trailer. Spoiler: It’s got nothing on Destiny’s Child’s OG anthem.

In addition to the aforementioned talent, the film also stars Patrick Stewart as Bosley, Djimon Hounsou as Bosley, and Sam Clafin as Bosley. That’s a lot of Bosley going around and we’ll meet them all when the Angels fly into theaters on November 15th.

Previous Story
Incubus wax nostalgic with performance of “Drive” on Colbert: Watch
Next Story
Britney Spears’ father files defamation lawsuit against #FreeBritney blogger
No comments