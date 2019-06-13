Chris Hemsworth got into character for Fat Thor by singing Johnny Cash’s “Hurt”: Watch

Chris Hemsworth sings "Hurt" as Fat Thor

Actors all have their ways of finding their character before getting in front of a camera. Method acting, mediation, line recitation — everyone has their own little tricks. For Chris Hemsworth’s role as Fat Thor on the set of Avengers: Endgame, the trick apparently was singing Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” in his trailer.

See, Thor: Ragnarok revitalized the title character, turning the drab neo-god into a playfully pulp hero. When Hemsworth returned to the role for the record-smashing blockbuster that is Endgame, however, he was once again a wildly different character. After the events of Infinity War, Thor was depressed, blaming himself for not stopping Thanos’ snap. Eventually, he turned to beer and video games, becoming the unexpectedly lovable, depressed Fat Thor.



As Hemsworth revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, finding that sad state required a particular mindset. And when you’re looking for sorrow, it doesn’t get bleaker than Johnny Cash’s take on Nine Inch Nail’s “Hurt”.

Thankfully, Hemsworth ignored the on-set cellphone ban during production and captured some footage of Fat Thor singing “Hurt”. Behold the glory below.