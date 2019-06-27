Clairo longs to get “Closer to You” on new song: Stream

Rising bedroom pop artist Clairo is less than a month from the release of her debut album, Immunity. Following lead single “Bags” from May, the 20 year old returns today with “Closer to You”.

A spare, but slinky offering, it finds Clairo in a deeply reflective state. Wondering why she just can’t manage to shake off a lover that clearly doesn’t deserve her doting, she sings, “Shut up, don’t wanna hear it now/ I’m fed up/ Wish I could say it was enough to make me walk away.” She adds later, “And I’m messed up/ Cause every time I start to get up/ My head feels f*cked up and I know it won’t change.”



(Governors Ball 2019 Photo Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, Mitski, Clairo, and more)

Co-produced by former Vampire Weekender Rostam, Immunity hits stores August 2nd through FADER. In support of the new album, Clairo is currently on an extensive tour supporting Khalid. She’s also scheduled to hit up festivals like Rock en Seine, Pitchfork Music Festival, and Voodoo Music Experience. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Clairo is also featured on Charli XCX’s upcoming star-studded, self-titled LP.