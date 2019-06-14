Tickets to Coachella 2020 go on sale today

Coachella 2020

Budget accordingly: Tickets to Coachella 2020 go on sale beginning today, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. PST.

General admission and VIP passes for both weekend one (April 10th-12th) and weekend two (April 17th-19th) will be available. Additionally, Coachella is offering payment plans. Visit the festival’s website for the more details.



Tickets to Coachella generally sell out quick. Once they do, however, you can still get them here.

