Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Tickets to Coachella 2020 go on sale today

General admission and VIP passes for both weekends are now available

by
on June 14, 2019, 11:45am
0 comments
Coachella 2020
Coachella 2020

Budget accordingly: Tickets to Coachella 2020 go on sale beginning today, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. PST.

General admission and VIP passes for both weekend one (April 10th-12th) and weekend two (April 17th-19th) will be available. Additionally, Coachella is offering payment plans. Visit the festival’s website for the more details.

Tickets to Coachella generally sell out quick. Once they do, however, you can still get them here.

Revisit our coverage of Coachella 2019, including our extensive photo gallery. Also, stay glued to Festival Outlook for the latest 2020 lineup news and rumors.

Previous Story
Monsta X team with French Montana for new track “Who Do U Love?”: Stream
Next Story
Burial entrances with new song “State Forest”: Stream
No comments