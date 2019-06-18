Just two years after dropping their last full-length, LA Divine, Cold War Kids are ready with a follow-up. Entitled New Age Norms, the record is expected this fall. As an early preview, CWK have shared two new tracks, “Complainer” and “4th of July”.
The lead track, “Complainer” was produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Foster the People) and was co-written by Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry’s “Roar”, “Teenage Dream”, etc) and Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone. With a grooving stomp and a muted funk, the track finds Cold War Kids laying down a challenge for the ineffectual dreamers of the world: “Don’t wanna talk/ Already know what I want/ You got big plans / But you never take a chance, uh huh.”
“4th of July” meanwhile is something of the reverse. A piano bopper laying back in the sun, the song is about acknowledging how far Cold War Kids have come — and being careful not to lose themselves in success.
Take a listen to both songs below.
In addition to “Complainer” and “4th of July”, Cold War Kids have revealed their full 2019 tour schedule. Find the dates below and get tickets here.
Cold War Kids 2019 Tour Dates:
07/12 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/27 – West Linn, OR @ Polo Noir
08/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Alt 98.7 Summer Camp
08/09 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival
09/22 – Glen Ellen, CA @ Sonoma Harvest Music Festival
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Rustic
10/10 – Houston, TX @ The Rustic
10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rustic
10/12 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso Forever
10/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
11/17 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
11/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
* = w/ AJR