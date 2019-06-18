Cold War Kids

Just two years after dropping their last full-length, LA Divine, Cold War Kids are ready with a follow-up. Entitled New Age Norms, the record is expected this fall. As an early preview, CWK have shared two new tracks, “Complainer” and “4th of July”.

The lead track, “Complainer” was produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Foster the People) and was co-written by Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry’s “Roar”, “Teenage Dream”, etc) and Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone. With a grooving stomp and a muted funk, the track finds Cold War Kids laying down a challenge for the ineffectual dreamers of the world: “Don’t wanna talk/ Already know what I want/ You got big plans / But you never take a chance, uh huh.”



“4th of July” meanwhile is something of the reverse. A piano bopper laying back in the sun, the song is about acknowledging how far Cold War Kids have come — and being careful not to lose themselves in success.

Take a listen to both songs below.

In addition to “Complainer” and “4th of July”, Cold War Kids have revealed their full 2019 tour schedule. Find the dates below and get tickets here.

Cold War Kids 2019 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/27 – West Linn, OR @ Polo Noir

08/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Alt 98.7 Summer Camp

08/09 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival

09/22 – Glen Ellen, CA @ Sonoma Harvest Music Festival

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Rustic

10/10 – Houston, TX @ The Rustic

10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rustic

10/12 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso Forever

10/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

11/17 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

* = w/ AJR