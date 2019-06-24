Consequence of Sound Radio launches in partnership with TuneIn

Consequence of Sound on TuneIn

Throughout our 12 year existence, Consequence of Sound has sought to introduce its readers to intriguing and provocative sounds. Now, CoS is excited to bring our expert curation to TuneIn with the launch of Consequence of Sound Radio.

Beginning today, listeners can hear the sonification of the beloved music and media site streaming 24/7 exclusively on TuneIn, the biggest name in Streaming Radio. Simply tap the TuneIn app or ask their smart speaker (SONOS or Alexa) to “play Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.” The station will connect you to the ultimate in cross-genre radio programming, exclusive interviews, and original content personally curated by Consequence of Sound’s editors, including News Editor/Music Programmer Ben Kaye. Readers will also be able to listen on the CoS website, and even launch the station stream within the CoS Twitter feed.



In addition to the best in new music, CoS Radio will feature programming blocks based on past and future lists, rankings, and features. You’ll also get new and classic episodes of Consequence Podcast Network series like Kyle Meredith With…, Discography, and This Must Be the Gig.

What’s more, CoS Radio will be the exclusive home to a new program called Relevant Content. Hosted by Station Manager Dedrick Hendrix, the one-hour weekly series will feature Consequence of Sound staff and today’s most essential artists as they share stories and discuss their favorite new music. Airing Wednesday, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT, the debut episode will feature special guest Britt Daniel of Spoon.

Also exclusively debuting during the first week of CoS Radio is the Consequence of Sound Mid-Year Report. Beginning Thursday, June 27th at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT, Hendrix and Kaye will be taking listeners through the Top 25 Songs of 2019 so far in a special edition episode featuring discussions alongside the full playlist.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with TuneIn for the launch of Consequence of Sound Radio,” says Hendrix. “Now readers of Consequence of Sound can keep our content close 24/7 365. No longer do they need to be in front of their computer or on their phone to stay in tuned with the latest tracks — now, they can tune in to Consequence of Sound Radio with the simple click of a button or an audible command.”

Consequence of Sound Radio will also host audio live-streams from events and music festivals around the globe, starting with a syndication of Newport Folk Radio, broadcasting live from Newport, Rhode Island from July 26th-28th, 2019.

Download the TuneIn app now via the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also listen online at Tunein.com/CoS, or stream it right in the embedded player below. Beneath that, find a breakdown of the first week’s programming schedule, and tune in now to let CoS Radio provide the soundtrack to your life.

MON – JUNE 24th

Relevant Content – Miley and Madonna with Wren Graves – 8am EST / 5am PT

This Must Be the Gig – Natalie Prass – 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

Relevant Content – Miley and Madonna with Wren Graves – 8pm EST / 11pm PT

This Must Be the Gig – Natalie Prass – 11pm ET/ 8pm PT

TUES – JUNE 25th

Relevant Content – Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey – 8am EST / 5am PT and

This Must Be the Gig – David Byrne – 11am EST / 8am PT and

Relevant Content – Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey – 5pm EST / 2pm PT

This Must Be the Gig – David Byrne – 12am PT (Wed) / 9pm PT

WED – JUNE 26th

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 11am EST / 8am PT and

Relevant Content – with Britt Daniel of Spoon – 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12am PT (Thurs) / 9pm PT

THURS – JUNE 27th

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far – 11am EST / 8am PT

Relevant Content – with Britt Daniel of Spoon – 12pm EST / 9am PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far – 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

FRI – JUNE 28th

Relevant Content – Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey – 8am EST / 5am PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far – 11am EST / 8am PT

Relevant Content – Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey – 2pm EST / 12pm PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far – 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

SAT – JUNE 29th

Relevant Content – with Britt Daniel of Spoon – 8am EST / 5am PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 11am EST / 8am PT

Relevant Content – with Britt Daniel of Spoon – 2pm EST / 12pm PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12am PT (Sun) / 9pm PT

SUN – JUNE 30th

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far – 8am EST / 5am PT

This Must Be the Gig – David Byrne – 11am EST / 8am PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far – 2pm EST / 12pm PT

This Must Be the Gig – David Byrne – 12am PT (Mon) / 9pm PT