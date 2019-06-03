Menu
Corona Capital 2019: The Strokes, Billie Eilish, The Raconteurs, Interpol among highlights

Franz Ferdinand, Nick Murphy, Bloc Party (performing Silent Alarm), Sharon Van Etten, and more also set for Mexico City

on June 03, 2019, 5:38pm
The Strokes (Debi Del Grande), Billie Eilish (Heather Kaplan), Jack White (Del Grande)

Mexico City’s Corona Capital has revealed its 2019 lineup. The two-day festival goes down November 16th-17th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The stacked lineup boasts The Strokes, Billie Eilish, The Raconteurs, Interpol, Flume, Franz Ferdinand, Nick Murphy, Bloc Party (performing Silent Alarm), Broken Social Scene, Dirty Projectors, Sharon Van Etten, and The B-52s.

Also playing are Two Door Cinema Club, Keane, Years & Years, Travis, Tycho, The Voidz, Phantogram, King Princess, Kurt Vile, St. Lucia, Car Seat Headrest, Lucy Dacus, Kero Kero Bonito, Phosphorescent, The Japanese House, Snail Mail, Pip Blom, The Front Bottoms, Poolside, and In the Valley Below, among others.

You can find more details, including ticket info, on the festival’s website.

Corona Capital 2019

