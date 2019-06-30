Courtney Barnett was a member of Wilco for one song this weekend, as she joined the band to play “Handshake Drugs” at their Solid Sound Festival.

The biannual festival took place at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, and one of the most anticipated shows was undoubtedly Wilco Karaoke. Prior to the fest, Wilco had sent out the call for fans to audition to perform karaoke with the band themselves. Somehow we doubt Barnett actually submitted a tape, but she did end up coming out to play the beloved Yankee Hotel Foxtrot track “Handshake Drugs”.



She wasn’t the only professional to appear, either. Jeff Tweedy’s son Sammy Tweedy joined in on “I’m Always in Love”, while Yuka Honda came out for “We Aren’t the World (Safety Girl)”. Watch video of Courtney Barnett and Wilco collaborate below, followed by a clip of Honda (via Brooklyn Vegan).

Wilco have another destination event of their own coming up at the top of next year, with their Sky Blue Sky Festival set for Riviera Maya, Mexico in mid-January. That’s on top of their large fall tour, so find tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.