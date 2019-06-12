Crobot announce new album, Motherbrain, share single “Low Life”: Stream

Pennsylvania hard rockers Crobot will return with their fourth studio album, Motherbrain, on August 23rd via Mascot Records. The band has also offered up the album’s second single, “Low Life” — stream it below.
Produced by Crobot and Corey Lowery, the album marks an emotional shift for the band and is “less about wizards and dragons and more about everyday turmoil and the struggles of life,” remarked frontman Brandon Yeagley in a press release. “I think it’s a much darker record, musically, lyrically, and thematically.”
He added: “When people hear this, I hope they say, ‘Yeah, that’s Crobot.’ We want to maintain our identity from record to record. We always want to be genuine. It’s going to evolve, but it will always be Crobot.”
“Low Life” follows the release of first single “Keep Me Down”. The band will make a short four-show run in the Northeast during the week of the album’s release. Those dates are below. Pre-orders for Motherbrain are available here.
Motherbrain Artwork:
Motherbrain Tracklist:
01. Burn
02. Keep Me Down
03. Drown
04. Low Life
05. Alpha Dawg
06. Stoning the Devil
07. Gasoline
08. Destroyer
09. Blackout
10. After Life
11. The Hive
Crobot 2019 Tour Dates:
08/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
08/23 — Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall
08/24 — Andreas, PA @ Skookstock
08/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes