The Strokes’ Nick Valensi’s other band, CRX, announce new album, share “We’re All Alone”: Stream

CRX, the Strokes offshoot led by guitarist Nick Valensi, have announced their sophomore album, Peek. Coming August 23rd, the effort follows the band’s Josh Homme-produced 2016 debut, New Skin. It’s being teased today with the lead single “We’re All Alone”.

This time around, Valensi and CRX were joined in studio by producer Shane Stoneback (Vampire Weekend, Sleigh Bells). Recordings took place largely at NRG Studios in Los Angeles, with additional sessions held at Santa Monic’s Red Bull Studios and Chromeo’s own location in the Valley.



According to a press release, much of the music was a joint effort between Valensi, guitarist Darian Zahedi, and bassist Jon Safley. “The influence of Darian and Jon was prevalent in the recording and arrangement,” said Valensi. “I was more controlling on the first record. This is everybody in a room.”

As a first listen to what CRX sounds like when the quintet is all in the same room, the band has shared “We’re All Alone”. It’s a hypnotic new wave track that pulses with violet hued synths and taut, angular guitars. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Peek are going on now.

Peek Artwork: