Daniel Caesar, photo by Julia Drummond

Daniel Caesar is back today with a new project called CASE STUDY 01. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new effort collects 10 songs, including a handful of noteworthy collaborations. Pharrell Williams joins the 24-year-old R&B crooner on a track titled “FRONTAL LOBE MUZIK”, while John Mayer appears on “SUPERPOSITION”. Singer Brandy also drops in to contribute to “LOVE AGAIN”.



CASE STUDY 01 is Caesar’s first big release since his 2017 breakout debut, Freudian. That album earned Caesar multiple Grammy nominations, with his H.E.R. collaboration “Best Part” ultimately taking home an award for Best R&B Performance.

According to a statement to Apple Music, today’s project followed a period of deep depression which led him to examine his own mortality. “Everything dies, everything changes— I had to embrace that,” he explained. “To not be so scared of failure.”

CASE STUDY 01 sees him finally embracing these headier subjects — spirituality, life and death — openly and honestly,

“I’m drawn to touchy subjects,” he says. “They’re my favourite.” He found he kept circling back to themes of death and spirituality. “I’d been reading a lot about Judaism and Kabbalah and meditation. And I was raised religious, so it’s like my operating system,” he says. “But I also needed to free myself from that—to live.”

Caesar has a series of summer tour dates lined up, including shows in North America and Asia. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

CASE STUDY 01 Artwork:

CASE STUDY 01 Tracklist:

01. ENTROPY

02. CYANIDE

03. LOVE AGAIN

04. FRONTAL LOBE MUZIK (feat. Pharrell Williams)

05. OPEN UP

06. RESTORE THE FEELING (feat. Sean Leon & Jacob Collier)

07. SUPERPOSITION (feat. John Mayer)

08. TOO DEEP TO TURN BACK

09. COMPLEXITIES

10. ARE YOU OK?