Danny Boyle confirms 28 Days Later sequel: “Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea”

Danny Boyle wants to get infected again. In a new interview with The Independent, the Oscar-winning filmmaker confirmed he’s working on a 28 Days Later sequel with original screenwriter Alex Garland.

“Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part. It’s properly good,” he explained. “The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn’t reference any of that. It doesn’t feel stale at all. [Alex] is concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it’s stood in abeyance really, but it’s a you-never-know.”



Garland, who’s coming off last year’s incredible Annihilation, last spoke of the project in 2015. At the time, he echoed Boyle’s sentiments, claiming it’s a “simple” and “weird” idea that just “popped” in his head while discussing Trainspotting 2.

However, he also stressed that he didn’t want to work on it. “I don’t really want to play a role, and [producer] Andrew [McDonald] said, ‘Leave it to me.’ So he’s gone off and is working on it.” Perhaps he’s had a change of heart? Or the script is done?

It’s exciting news. While the zombie genre is about 12 feet under at this point, 28 Days Later has always been more about the collapse of society and the corruption of power anyhow. Odds are Garland and Boyle found another theme to chew on.

Even so, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was an incredible addition that helped aide Jeremy Renner’s Rennersaince and gave us Imogen Poots. So, a third chapter is welcome regardless, but especially if Boyle returns.

For now, he’s in Beatlemania with his forthcoming musical comedy Yesterday, which hits theaters on June 28th.