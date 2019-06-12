Danny Brown in Danny's House (VICELAND TV)

The TV talk show circuit just got a lot more hype. Danny Brown has a new comedy program on Viceland called Danny’s House set to premiere on July 17th at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Set in Danny’s basement a la Wayne’s World, the series looks like a sort of hip-hop Comedy Bang! Bang! mixed with a psycho take on Pee Wee’s Playhouse. Scheduled guest include Hannibal Buress, ScHoolboy Q, ASAP Rocky, EL-P, Ilana Glazer, Gilbert Gottfried, Ron Funches, wrestling great “Hacksaw Jim Duggan”, and Brown’s old Juagglo pals the Insane Clown Posse.



The trailer for Danny’s House sets the stage for a wacky good time complete with anthropomorphized burritos, tentacle arms, and JAY-Z impersonators. Unsurprisingly, there’s even a theme song from Danny Brown himself. Take a look at the preview below.

Danny Brown has plenty more coming for fans this year, as well. Back in the spring, he teased his next album, U Know What I’m Sayin?, which features production from Q-Tip, Paul White, and JPEGMAFIA. No word yet on when that LP will drop, but hopefully we’ll hear more soon.