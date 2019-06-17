Glenn Danzig of The Misfits

If you haven’t caught the Original Misfits reunion shows featuring Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, then you best get on it. In a new interview with radio host Full Metal Jackie on Los Angeles station KLOS over the weekend, Danzig said that the band is “not gonna do many more” shows.

Danzig’s comments come after last week’s report in which recently uncovered legal documents revealed that the reunion shows are part of a legal settlement between Danzig and Only, obligating the band to play a minimum of 10 concerts as the Original Misfits.



“With the Misfits thing, we just kinda got back together and just decided we’d do it here or there, and just not make it a grind kinda tour,” Danzig told Full Metal Jackie. “We just want to make each event special. We’re not gonna do many more. I know we just announced Seattle and Denver, but I’m pretty sure there’s not gonna be many more of them.”

This aligns with the legal documents, which read: “The parties agree to perform no fewer than ten (10) Misfits reunion shows to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the band.”

(Buy: Tickets to Original Misfits’ Upcoming Shows)

After the three upcoming shows in Los Angeles, Denver, and Seattle, the Original Misfits will have notched a total of nine shows, legally binding them to just one more. That’s not to say they can’t play more than 10 shows, but judging from Danzig’s comments, the last show is not too far off the horizon.

Instead, Danzig said he will tour with his eponymous band in Europe in 2020, and play select solo shows in support of his upcoming Danzig Sings Elvis album, which is due this fall.