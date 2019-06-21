Dashboard Confessional release three re-imagined albums on Now Is Then Is Now: Stream

Dashboard Confessional, photo by Philip Cosores

Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba has reimagined some of his band’s most notable past works on a new collection called Now Is Then Is Now. The triple LP features re-imagined versions of the band’s 2003 album A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar, their 2006 album Dusk and Summer, and their 2009 album Alter the Ending. Stream the full thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Carrabba started Dashboard as just himself, alone, playing acoustic guitar. Because the band blew up as a proper four-piece rock act, he’s now decided to recreate three of their biggest albums by himself. The result is Now Is Then Is Now, a collection of three old albums turned new by reworking lyrics, structures, and sounds.



According to Carrabba, the idea came to him after he was looking through old boxes of memorabilia and found the original ideas he had written down for A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar. That’s when inspiration hit. In a press release, he explains further:

“I found the original handwritten lyrics to Dusk and Alter before there was any critiques leveled at them. I looked at them and those were some of my best lyrics I’ve written. I should have known that and trusted myself. I was able to correct a mistake…”

Take a listen to Dashboard Confessional’s Now Is Then Is Now below.