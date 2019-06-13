Dave Chappelle announces Broadway residency

Dave Chappelle (photo via Netflix)

Dave Chappelle is set to make his Broadway debut with a five-night run of standup shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this July.

Tickets for Chappelle’s Broadway residency go on sale June 21st, with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale beginning on June 18th.



Beyond that run, Chappelle also has a four-night swing scheduled in Atlanta in June, as well as a date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO with the equally great Jon Stewart. Get your tickets here.

In October, Chappelle will be honored by the Kennedy Center with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Dave Chappelle 2019 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/09 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

07/10 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

07/11 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

07/12 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

07/13 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

08/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Jon Stewart