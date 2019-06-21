Dave Grohl guests on Josh Homme’s Alligator Hour radio show: Stream

Josh Homme and Dave Grohl

Josh Homme’s The Alligator Hour radio program returns this Sunday (June 23rd) with a new episode featuring longtime collaborator and Them Crooked Vultures bandmate Dave Grohl.

In a series of clips released in advance of the episode, Homme and Grohl discuss their mutual admiration; their 28-year friendship; and the many records they’ve made together over the course of that timeframe. Grohl also nerds out over the drums on Rihanna’s song “Consideration”.



Take a listen to the teaser clips below, and stream the full episode when it airs on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Dave Grohl and Joshua Homme talk about the rise of Billie Eilish:

Dave Grohl on Rhianna and drum beats:

Josh Homme and Dave Grohl talk about their 28 years as friends:

Josh Homme and Dave Grohl talk about how they met and the records they’ve made: