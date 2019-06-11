Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

David Berman’s Purple Mountains reveals new song “Darkness and Cold”: Stream

Another preview of Berman's first album in over a decade

by
on June 11, 2019, 2:23pm
0 comments
david berman purple mountains darkness cold song video new
David Berman's Purple Mountains

Earlier this season, David Berman launched Purple Mountains, his first musical venture since Silver Jews split up more than a decade ago. His self-titled debut is arriving next month, and in anticipation, he’s sharing a new song off it called “Darkness and Cold”.

Not unlike lead single “All My Happiness is Gone”, this latest cut wrestles with a kind of melancholy. “The light of my life is going out tonight/ In a pink champagne Corvette,” Berman dismally sings.

(Read: Where Have All the Indie Rock Bands Gone?)

The track’s corresponding music video is similarly grim. It stars the indie songwriter as he sings in a darkly lit home. Check it out below.

Purple Mountains the album arrives July 12th through longtime label Drag City. The record will be supported with a summer US tour, tickets for which can be found here.

image

Favorite Setlist.fm Music Moments in

image

Jack White's Gnarliest Riffs

image

Tour Stop - Massive Attack,

image

Insecure Alex - Vans

image

Nirvana's “Heart-Shaped Box” Annotated Video

Previous Story
A lock of Beethoven’s hair auctioned for $45,000
Next Story
Kindness announces new album, shares “Hard to Believe” featuring Sampha: Stream
No comments