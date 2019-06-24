Kendrick, Travis Scott, J. Cole to headline inaugural Day N Vegas Festival

Kendrick Lamar (David Brendan Hall), Travis Scott (Amy Price), J. Cole (Ben Kaye)

Las Vegas is home to a massive new hip-hop festival called Day N Vegas, which takes place November 1st-3rd, 2019 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Put on by Coachella producer Goldenvoice, the inaugural event features Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and J. Cole as headliners. Other notable acts include Tyler the Creator, Migos, Brockhampton, Migos, ScHoolboy Q, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Miguel, Lil Nas X, Kali Uchis, and Denzel Curry.



Also playing are Juice WRLD, Scheck Wes, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, GoldLink, J.I.D, Rich the Kid, Flatbush Zombies, Megan Thee Stallion, EarthGang, Saba, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Bas, Blueface, Rico Nasty, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smino, Sango, Doja Cat, G Herbo, Zacari, Santi, and more.

Tickets go on sale beginning June 28th and you can find more info on the festival’s website.