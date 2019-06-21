Death Grips debut “Gmail and the Restraining Orders” mix: Stream

Death Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

Death Grips contributed a mix of unreleased music called “Gmail and the Restraining Orders” to be played during Warp Records’ WXAXRXP radio festival on Friday. Entitled “Gmail and the Restraining Orders”, the 30-minute collection of noise rock was previously played prior to Death Grips’ 2015 live performances. However, this marks the first time the mix has been released in an official capacity under the name “Gmail and the Restraining Orders”. Take a listen below.

Coming in celebration of Warp Records’ 30th anniversary, WXAXRXP promises 100 hours of programing airing throughout the weekend, including exclusive material from Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, Brian Eno, Danny Brown, and more.



As for Death Grips, their last album came in June 2018 with Year of the Snitch.