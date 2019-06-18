Devendra Banhart announces new album, Ma, shares “Kantori Ongaku”: Stream

Devendra Banhart, photo by Lauren Dukoff

Devendra Banhart returns with a new album, Ma, on September 13th. The follow-up to Ape in Pink Marble serves as his first in three years and third for label Nonesuch Records.

As its title suggests, the 13-track effort has something of an underlying familial theme. Ma addresses the “unconditional nature of maternal love, the desire to nurture, the passing down of wisdom, the longing to establish the relationship of mother to child, and the consequences of that bond being broken,” according to a statement.



Much of this subject matter can be traced back to Banhart’s own connection to his motherland of Venezuela, which has been plagued by poverty. The freak-folk songwriter elaborated:

“My brother is in Venezuela, my cousins, my aunts and uncles. They are just holding their breath, in gridlock standstill.There’s this helplessness. This place that has been a mother to you, that you’re a mother to as well, and it’s suffering so much. There is nothing you can do but send out love and remain in that sorrowful state.”

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

Ma came together with the help of Grammy-winning producer and longtime associate Noah Georgeson after the two were invited to record in an old, esteemed temple in Kyoto. They later completed the recording process at 64 Sound and Sea Horse Studios in Los Angeles and Anderson Canyon in Big Sur.

Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon appears on a song called “Now All Gone”, while Banhart’s mentor and close friend Vashti Bunyan contributes to LP closer “Will I See You Tonight”. Drawing on Banhart’s roots, three of the album’s 13 tracks are in Spanish, one in Portuguese.

To preview Ma, Banhart is sharing lead single “Kantori Ongaku”. Japanese for “country music”, the song nods to influential Japanese musician Haruomi Hosono. Check it out via its official video, directed by Giraffe Studios.

Pre-order the album here. Peep the artwork, an oil painting by Banhart himself, and the full tracklist below.

Ma Artwork:

Ma Tracklist:

01. Is This Nice?

02. Kantori Ongaku

03. Ami

04. Memorial

05. Carolina

06. Now All Gone

07. Love Song

08. Abre Las Manos

09. Taking a Page

10. October 12

11. My Boyfriend’s in the Band

12. The Lost Coast

13. Will I See You Tonight?

To support the new record, Banhart will embark on a North American tour beginning in September. Grab tickets here.

Devendra Banhart 2019 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana

10/15 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/20 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall ^

10/22 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

10/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Yost Theater

10/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/30 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

11/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown *

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

11/05 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone *

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

11/23 – Leon, MX @ Tecate Bajio Festival

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art *

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

12/03 – Montreal, QC @ The Olympia *

12/04 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur *

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

* = w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout

^ = w/ Daniel Higgs