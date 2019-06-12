Fred Armisen, J Masics (photos by Ben Kaye), and Kevin Shields

This summer, Dinosaur Jr. will host a three-day rock camp experience they’ve dubbed Camp Fuzz. Set to take place July 30th through August 2nd at the Full Moon Resort outside of Woodstock, New York, the unique event’s lineup and schedule have today been revealed.

Dinosaur Jr. themselves will perform a pair of concerts, while J Mascis and Lou Barlow will each put on a solo show on the second evening. My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields will join Mascis for a guitar Q&A and Fred Armisen will provide financial planning on Wednesday. Damian Abraham of Fucked Up will host his Turned Out a Punk podcast live on Thursday, while producer John Agnello will present his Gear Club podcast the night prior.



Other activities for Camp Fuzz include instrument clinics from all the Dinosaur Jr. members, meet & greets, nightly jam sessions and movie screenings, and activities like karaoke and disc golf.

It all sounds like a rather fun four days for Dinosaur Jr. die-hards. Find more information and tickets at the Camp Fuzz website.

Below, revisit Barlow’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, in which he updates on Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, and more.

