DMX to play detective in new film Chronicle of a Serial Killer

After spending a year behind bars for tax evasion, DMX is the midst of a full-blown comeback. He recently embarked on a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot; popped up at Kanye’s Sunday Service performance at Coachella; and has a new album on the way. Now, it’s been revealed that DMX is adding to his filmography with a role in the upcoming film, Chronicle of a Serial Killer.

DMX has been cast to play a detective in the forthcoming film from director Steve Stanulis and co-starring Brendan Sexton, Tara Reid, Eric Roberts, and Aly Mang. DMX is reportedly stepping into a role originally filled by Michael Madsen, who was fired from the production following a DUI arrest.



“When my casting director suggested DMX, it immediately resonated with me as a perfect fit,” Stanulis told HotNewHipHop. “I have no doubt he is going bring a different dynamic to the role and I’m excited to have him part of this talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with him and everyone else this summer.”

Over the course of his career, DMX has appeared in films such as Romeo Must Die, Cradle 2 the Grave, and Never Die Alone.