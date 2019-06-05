Donald Trump interrupts UK state visit to respond to “washed up psycho” Bette Midler

Bette Midler and Donald Trump

Donald Trump is currently on a state visit to the United Kingdom, where he is *totally* not being met with massive protests and a $25,000 robot depicting Trump tweeting on the toilet. His itinerary includes a trip to the beaches of Normandy, where he will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. In the days leading up to this ever-so-somber occasion, however, Trump finds himself in battle with his own great nemesis: Bette Midler.

Earlier this week, the 73-year-old actress and musician tweeted a quote, which claimed inaccurately to be from Trump, calling Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country.” Given all the ridiculous shit spewed from the White House over the last two and a half years, such a quote isn’t totally unbelievably. In fact, if Trump did call his cult of voters “dumb,” they would undoubtedly celebrate the designation



And that’s exactly the position Midler took when defending the since-deleted tweet: “Yes, one must always check the quotes. That should take up, oh, maybe 23 of the 24 hours in the day? Because there are SO MANY LIES, most of them generated by Trump himself, that the task of separating the truth from the lies is impossible. Which is just how he likes it. #CHAOS”

Yes, one must always check the quotes. That should take up, oh, maybe 23 of the 24 hours in the day? Because there are SO MANY LIES, most of them generated by Trump himself, that the task of separating the truth from the lies is impossible. Which is just how he likes it. #CHAOS — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

Of course, Trump just had to respond and he fired off tweet a little after 1:00 a.m. local time Wednesday. “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” Trump tweeted. “She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

A special thanks to all the soldiers — especially those involved in D-Day — who gave their lives to defend our many freedoms, including the freedom to say dumb shit on Twitter. (Of course, Donald Trump is not included in that group, because he has bone spurs in his feet.)