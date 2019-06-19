Drake hints that he’s back in “album mode”

After his Toronto Raptors took home the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, Drake immediately put out a pair of new songs as The Best in the World Pack. Now that the NBA season is in the books and “Money in the Grave” has proven to be such a hit, it looks like the Canadian rapper is ready to record even more music, as he’s teased that he’s back in “album mode.”

As Hot New Hip-Hop notes, the success of “Money in the Grave” (which was released alongside “Omertà”) prompted Drake and his label to begin pushing the track as a standalone single instead of a one-off special release. This seems familiar to what happened with “God’s Plan”, which dropped as part of the two-track Scary Hours EP before being turned into a precursor to Scorpion.



It looks as if “Money in the Grave” may be leading Drake down the same path. Over on Instagram, he posted a series of images shot in Toronto and Turks and Caicos, all with the caption “Album Mode.” Now, for Drake, it appears being in album mode means looking fly as hell in an infinity pool and answering calls while a portrait of Beyoncé looks over your shoulder, but that’s enough to get the Internet a-buzzin’.

Who knows when or if this will lead to some actual new music. For now, though, check out the posts in question below.