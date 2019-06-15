Menu
Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors with new songs “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave”: Stream

The Raptors have "Big Rings" after scoring their first-ever NBA title on Thursday

on June 15, 2019, 9:32am
image

What a time to be alive. Drake and his Toronto Raptors finally have their “Big Rings” after officially being crowned the 2019 NBA Champions on Thursday. To celebrate the franchise’s first-ever title, the OVO rapper has dropped not one, but two new songs: “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

“THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!!” Drake wrote in an Instagram post announcing the two tracks. “SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Stream both new songs below.

omerta money in grave drake songs release stream new music Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors with new songs Omertà and Money in the Grave: Stream

The Golden State Warriors may have dished out an excellent troll job during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but it looks like Drizzy is getting the last laugh this time around.

Although a longtime basketball lover, Drake’s superfan status grew to new levels after being named the Toronto Raptors’ “global ambassador” in 2013. Since then, he’s been consulted on numerous team branding strategies and even hosts his own “Drake Night” games in Toronto. But his enthusiasm has gotten him into some trouble; earlier this month, the NBA issued a warning about his court side antics.

Drake’s last proper album, Scorpion, dropped July 2018.

