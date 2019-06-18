E-40, A$AP Ferg, and ScHoolboy Q

E-40 is ready to hustle. The veteran rapper announced this past weekend that his new album, Practice Makes Paper, will drop on July 26th. Now, we finally get a taste of what to expect from that dough with “Chase the Money”.

Leave it to the Vallejo rapper to make a big statement. “Chase the Money” is the lead single from his album, and it’s stacked. The single sees guest contributions from Quavo, Roddy Ricch, ScHoolboy Q, and ASAP Ferg throughout, make it one hell of an introductory song. It begins with lo-fi playback and a bass-dropping beat. One by one, each rapper takes his turn rapping a verse. But it’s E-40 who commands the majority of the attention though, rattling off things he owns, things he takes, and everything he’s owned.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums)

In the music video for “Chase the Money”, the rappers get caught up in some financial hijinks. The rappers are holed up in a warehouse with hundreds of money stacks. Female accomplices paint their faces like skulls, shoot up some security guards, and successfully steal even more money. Cue the chase scene between them and a series of police cars. Watch it below.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that E-40 has such a strong guestlist on “Chase the Money” given how many guest features he himself does. He teamed up with Lil Wayne for “2 Dollar Bill” off 2 Chainz’s newest album, makes a cameo on Vince Staples’ latest album FM!, rapped alongside Snoop Dogg on “Saigon Velour” for Ghostface Killah’s newest album, and even found time to contribute music to the Sorry to Bother You soundtrack.

His contributors have been equally busy. ScHoolboy Q just dropped his newest album, CrasH Talk, a little over a month ago. ASAP Ferg rolled out a new song with ASAP Rocky called “Pups”. Quavo popped up on new songs by DJ Khaled, Madonna, and Mustard (alongside Meek Mill, 21 Savage, and YG). True to E-40’s song, everyone has stacked schedules chasing the money.