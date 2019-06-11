Phil Elverum to reunite The Microphones for rare concert

The Microphones' Phil Elverum, photo by Jeff Miller

Phil Elverum is bringing back The Microphones this summer. A reunion show, set for July 20th, marks the project’s first live concert in nearly a decade.

Elverum will perform as The Microphones at an event called “What the Heck?”. It takes place in the lo-fi songwriter’s hometown of Anacortes, Washington and features additional acts in Black Belt Eagle Scout, Little Wings, and more.



July 20th, 2019: a show in Anacortes called "What The Heck?", with dinner 8 bands.

Little Wings

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Pounding Serfs

the Microphones

Lois

Karl Blau

Mecca Normal

D+

dinner by @hogstone Get tickets quickly: https://t.co/uJvMqox4DO pic.twitter.com/dEsUp8k6hu — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) June 10, 2019

Since 2003, Elverum has mostly invested his efforts into Mount Eerie. However, he has revisited The Microphones moniker sporadically over the years, including with a one-off 7-inch single in 2007. His last proper Microphones album was Mount Eerie from 2003, and his last recorded gig under that name was in 2010.

The reunion concert comes only a few months after Elverum and actress Michelle Williams announced their breakup. The couple was married less than a year.

Revisit Elverum’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig, in which he talks about death, heavy metal, and more.

