Phil Elverum to reunite The Microphones for rare concert

The lo-fi project's first live show in nearly 10 years

by
on June 10, 2019, 10:43pm
microphones reunion concert july 20 anacortes
The Microphones' Phil Elverum, photo by Jeff Miller

Phil Elverum is bringing back The Microphones this summer. A reunion show, set for July 20th, marks the project’s first live concert in nearly a decade.

Elverum will perform as The Microphones at an event called “What the Heck?”. It takes place in the lo-fi songwriter’s hometown of Anacortes, Washington and features additional acts in Black Belt Eagle Scout, Little Wings, and more.

Since 2003, Elverum has mostly invested his efforts into Mount Eerie. However, he has revisited The Microphones moniker sporadically over the years, including with a one-off 7-inch single in 2007. His last proper Microphones album was Mount Eerie from 2003, and his last recorded gig under that name was in 2010.

The reunion concert comes only a few months after Elverum and actress Michelle Williams announced their breakup. The couple was married less than a year.

Revisit Elverum’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig, in which he talks about death, heavy metal, and more.

