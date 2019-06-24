Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce fall US tour

Following a summer outing with Blondie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have lined up a new leg of US tour dates for the fall.
Per a press release, “the tour entitled, ‘Just Trust’ in answer to the musical questions: ‘Will they play my favourite song?’ or, ‘Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?’ not to mention, ‘Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?’ To which we say: Just Trust Elvis Costello and The Imposters.”
The 24-date outing kicks off in Charlottesville, Virginia on October 23rd and runs through the end of November. Tickets go on sale starting June 28th.
Check out Costello’s full tour docket below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.
In related news, Costello was recently named a O.B.E. by the Queen of England.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2019 Tour Dates:
07/17 – Gettysburg, PA @ The Majestic Theatre
07/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^
07/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^
07/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion ^
07/24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
07/26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem ^
07/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (XPoNential Festival) ^
08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms ^
08/02 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit ^
08/04 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^
08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
08/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery ^
10/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
10/24 – Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre
10/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
10/27 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
10/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/07 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for Performing Arts
11/08 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
11/11 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
11/13 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
11/16 – Carmel, IN @ Center for Performing Arts
11/17 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre
11/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
11/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
11/24 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
^ = w/ Blondie