Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce fall US tour

Elvis Costello, photo by James O'Mara

Following a summer outing with Blondie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have lined up a new leg of US tour dates for the fall.

Per a press release, “the tour entitled, ‘Just Trust’ in answer to the musical questions: ‘Will they play my favourite song?’ or, ‘Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?’ not to mention, ‘Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?’ To which we say: Just Trust Elvis Costello and The Imposters.”



The 24-date outing kicks off in Charlottesville, Virginia on October 23rd and runs through the end of November. Tickets go on sale starting June 28th.

Check out Costello’s full tour docket below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

In related news, Costello was recently named a O.B.E. by the Queen of England.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2019 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Gettysburg, PA @ The Majestic Theatre

07/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

07/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

07/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion ^

07/24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

07/26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem ^

07/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (XPoNential Festival) ^

08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms ^

08/02 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit ^

08/04 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery ^

10/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

10/24 – Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre

10/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

10/27 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/07 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for Performing Arts

11/08 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

11/11 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

11/13 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

11/16 – Carmel, IN @ Center for Performing Arts

11/17 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre

11/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

11/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

11/24 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

^ = w/ Blondie