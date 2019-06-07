Stephen King’s The Langoliers Disappears Into Boring Air

The Langoliers

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“You’re dead, George. You just don’t have the sense to lie down.”

Constant Listeners, run, don’t walk, and make your way to Gate 2B. The flight to Boston is about to leave and trust us when we say you don’t want to be stuck in Los Angeles.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Are you seated? Good. Now you can join Losers Justin Gerber, Lara Unnerstall, and Dan Pfleegor as they take the red-eye and discuss the maddening science and horror of The Langoliers. Without spoiling too much, the first novel of Stephen King’s 1990 collection, Four Past Midnight, has proven rather polarizing.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers head to the theater and catch its 1995 miniseries adaptation starring Dean Stockwell, David Morse, and Bronson Pinchot. In the meantime, please show your support by leaving us a review on iTunes.

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: 13 Stephen King Books That Should Be Adapted Next

— In Case You Missed It: AMC’s NOS4A2 Leans Too Hard Into YA Territory

— Editorial: The Generation That Grew Up on Stephen King is Taking Him Back

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations