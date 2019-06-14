The Langoliers Miniseries Gets Lost in the Clouds

The Langoliers Miniseries (ABC)

“What are the langoliers, Mr. Toomy?”

Constant Listeners, this Captain Brian Engle and Iâ€™m your pilot for this journey. On behalf of TWA and the entire crew welcome aboard. We hope you enjoy your non-stop service flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport.

Didn’t bring a book? Join the Losers as they suffer through their in-flight entertainment: ABC’s 1995 miniseries adaptation of The Langoliers. Directed by Tom Holland, the movie stars Patricia Wettig, Dean Stockwell, David Morse, and Bronson Pinchot.

Listen above and stay tuned as the Losers go even further into Stephen King’s Four Past Midnight with his second novella in the collection, Secret Window, Secret Garden. In the meantime, please show your support by leaving us a review on iTunes.

