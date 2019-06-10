Eric André announces world tour dates

Eric André has announced what’s being bill as his “biggest world tour ever.” Dubbed the “Legalize Everything Tour”, the 33-date outing kicks off in August with dates in Europe. North American shows are scheduled for September through October, with the comedian then heading to Australia and New Zealand come December.
The new dates are the latest bit of big news to come from the Eric André camp in 2019. Earlier this year, Adult Swim gave his Kraft Punk character from The Eric Andre Show his own political special.
More recently, Stones Throw Records announced the release of a new album from an artist named BLARF, which many believe is actually André. That record is due out June 26th, and there’s an album release show scheduled for July 6th in Los Angeles. Both the enigmatic BLARF and André have denied the connection, with the former stating “Who the fuck is that?” when asked about the latter by Pitchfork. André, meanwhile, has questioned the connection on social media, while simultaneously plugging the label and concert.
While we’ll have to see how the BLARF mystery plays out, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to catch Eric André at the dates below. Snag tickets here.
Eric André “Legalize Everything Tour” 2019 Dates:
08/23 – Britsol, UK @ Anson Rooms
08/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Gilded Balloon
08/27 – London, UK @ EartH
08/29 – Manchester, UK @ Fairfield Social Club
09/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
09/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lygten
09/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Boom Chicago
09/12 – Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall Theatre
09/14 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
09/16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
09/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/21 – Seattle , WA @ Moore Theatre
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/26 – Toronto, ON @ JFL42 – Sony Centre
09/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/28 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/02 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/09 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theater
10/10 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
10/12 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall
12/04 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Athenaeum Theatre
12/07 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre
12/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli Theatre
12/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Sky City
People are confusing this guy BLARF on @stonesthrow for me! Let's go to his show and see what the fuck is going on here! https://t.co/ij0hiR8b0t
— Eric Andre (@ericandre) June 5, 2019