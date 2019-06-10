Eric André announces world tour dates

Eric Andre, photo by Philip Cosores

Eric André has announced what’s being bill as his “biggest world tour ever.” Dubbed the “Legalize Everything Tour”, the 33-date outing kicks off in August with dates in Europe. North American shows are scheduled for September through October, with the comedian then heading to Australia and New Zealand come December.

The new dates are the latest bit of big news to come from the Eric André camp in 2019. Earlier this year, Adult Swim gave his Kraft Punk character from The Eric Andre Show his own political special.



More recently, Stones Throw Records announced the release of a new album from an artist named BLARF, which many believe is actually André. That record is due out June 26th, and there’s an album release show scheduled for July 6th in Los Angeles. Both the enigmatic BLARF and André have denied the connection, with the former stating “Who the fuck is that?” when asked about the latter by Pitchfork. André, meanwhile, has questioned the connection on social media, while simultaneously plugging the label and concert.

While we’ll have to see how the BLARF mystery plays out, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to catch Eric André at the dates below. Snag tickets here.

Eric André “Legalize Everything Tour” 2019 Dates:

08/23 – Britsol, UK @ Anson Rooms

08/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Gilded Balloon

08/27 – London, UK @ EartH

08/29 – Manchester, UK @ Fairfield Social Club

09/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

09/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lygten

09/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Boom Chicago

09/12 – Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall Theatre

09/14 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

09/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/21 – Seattle , WA @ Moore Theatre

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ JFL42 – Sony Centre

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/28 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/02 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/09 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theater

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

10/12 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall

12/04 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Athenaeum Theatre

12/07 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

12/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli Theatre

12/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Sky City

People are confusing this guy BLARF on @stonesthrow for me! Let's go to his show and see what the fuck is going on here! https://t.co/ij0hiR8b0t — Eric Andre (@ericandre) June 5, 2019