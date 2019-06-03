Erykah Badu shares cover of Squeeze’s “Tempted”: Stream

Erykah Badu, photo by Nina Corcoran

This past Record Store Day, Erykah Badu and James Poyser shared a cover of Squeeze’s “Tempted” as part of Yep Roc’s Swindles series. Nearly two months after the 7-inch was released, the track has now made its way online.

A soulful rendition that centers on Badu’s graceful vocals, the track also features the gorgeous arrangements of Thundercat, Derrick Hodge, Ali Jackson, and others. To highlight the musicianship, the song comes accompanied by an instrumental take that’s as worthy of repeat listens as the full version.



The song marks Erykah Badu’s first properly released new music since 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape; she has, however, debuted songs in other forms, such as “Money Can’t Buy Me Love”, which she dropped during an NTS Radio mix back in the fall. Take a listen to her cover of “Tempted” below.

Below, revisit Squeeze frontman Chris Difford’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith with….

