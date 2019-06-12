Flume

After three years of near-silence, Flume is on a tear. In March, he released his Hi This Is Flume mixtape, followed by a single titled “Friends”. The 27-year-old electronic music artist is back today with more goods in the form of “Let You Know”.

The new song combines the Australian’s love of inventive, textured production with the indie pop stylings of CoSigned act London Grammar. Together, the two acts’ collaboration yields something at times both bubbly and heartbreaking.



(Read: The Top 10 Albums from Mom + Pop Music)

“[London Grammar vocalist] Hannah Reid and I wrote ‘Let You Know’ last summer,” explained Harley Streten, aka Flume, in a statement. “I was on a writing trip to London, was actually the same trip where I first met slowthai. Had been wanting to make something with Hannah for a long time and this one just came together really naturally in the studio that day.”

Reid added, “Working with Harley was an honor because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together.”

Take a listen to Flume and London Grammar on “Let You Know” below.

The remaining months of 2019 will be busy for Flume, who just confirmed his first European headlining shows in three years. The new dates begin in late October and follow summer gigs in Asia, Australia, and North American. Flume’s Euro stint goes on sale June 21st, but all other tickets can be found here.

Flume 2019 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/15 – Seoul, KR @ Nanji Hangang Park

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic

08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summersonic

08/23 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live

08/24 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival

09/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out

09/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out

09/29 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out

10/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Listen In

10/05 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out

10/06 – Adelaide, AU @ Listen In

10/28 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

10/29 – Berlin, DE @ UFO im Velodrome

11/01 – Turin, IT @ C2C Festival

11/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

11/03 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

11/04 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith

11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

11/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/12 – London, U @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ TBA

11/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital