After three years of near-silence, Flume is on a tear. In March, he released his Hi This Is Flume mixtape, followed by a single titled “Friends”. The 27-year-old electronic music artist is back today with more goods in the form of “Let You Know”.
The new song combines the Australian’s love of inventive, textured production with the indie pop stylings of CoSigned act London Grammar. Together, the two acts’ collaboration yields something at times both bubbly and heartbreaking.
“[London Grammar vocalist] Hannah Reid and I wrote ‘Let You Know’ last summer,” explained Harley Streten, aka Flume, in a statement. “I was on a writing trip to London, was actually the same trip where I first met slowthai. Had been wanting to make something with Hannah for a long time and this one just came together really naturally in the studio that day.”
Reid added, “Working with Harley was an honor because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together.”
Take a listen to Flume and London Grammar on “Let You Know” below.
The remaining months of 2019 will be busy for Flume, who just confirmed his first European headlining shows in three years. The new dates begin in late October and follow summer gigs in Asia, Australia, and North American. Flume’s Euro stint goes on sale June 21st, but all other tickets can be found here.
Flume 2019 Tour Dates:
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/15 – Seoul, KR @ Nanji Hangang Park
08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic
08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summersonic
08/23 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live
08/24 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival
09/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out
09/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out
09/29 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out
10/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Listen In
10/05 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out
10/06 – Adelaide, AU @ Listen In
10/28 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
10/29 – Berlin, DE @ UFO im Velodrome
11/01 – Turin, IT @ C2C Festival
11/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
11/03 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
11/04 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith
11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
11/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
11/12 – London, U @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/13 – Manchester, UK @ TBA
11/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital