Flying Lotus debuts new music in FLAMAGRA vs. WXAXRXP mix: Stream

Flying Lotus, photo by Renata Raksha

Alongside exclusive mixes from Boards of Canada and Death Grips, Warp Records aired a cache of unreleased Flying Lotus music during its 30th anniversary WXAXRXP radio festival.

Spanning nearly an hour in length, FlyLo’s FLAMAGRA vs. WXAXRXP mix included unreleased tracks called “You’re Different Now”, “A Dog Among the Ruin”, and “Throwing My Phone At the Wall If You Call” in addition to previously unheard collaborations with Denzel Curry, George Clinton, and Iglooghost.



It appears at least some of the material was left over from sessions for FlyLo’s latest album, Flamagra, which was released back last month. Other tracks are sourced to the anime series Carole & Tuesday and FyLo’s Blade Runner 2022 score.

Take a listen to the full mix below and peep the tracklist shortly after.

FLAMAGRA vs. WXAXRXP Tracklist:

FlyLo – You’re Different Now *

FlyLo – A Dog Among the Ruin *

FlyLo – Throwing My Phone At The Wall If You Call *

FlyLo – Your Floppy Friend Soulja Boy *

Thundercat feat. BadBadNotGood – “King of the Hill”

Buddy feat. Kent Jamz, Bas, Guapdad 4000, J.I.D, Ari Lennox – “Link Up”

FlyLo – Do the Astral Plane

FlyLo – Capillaries

FlyLo – George Clinton Unreleased *

Shintaro Sakamoto – Disco Is (Sunuske Ono Remix)

FlyLo – Takashi (Rework) *

FlyLo feat. Iglooghost – Takashi (Remix) *

FlyLo – Your Grinder *

FlyLo feat. Denzel Curry Crash The Server (Carole And Tuesday) *

FlyLo feat. David Lynch – Fire is Coming (Little Snake Rework) *

FlyLo – The Clearing (Blade Runner 2022) *

FlyLo – Roach Music *

FlyLo – Cyclic Bit (Raymond Scott Cover) *

FlyLo – The Seed *

FlyLo feat. Sir – Coool *

Brandon Coleman – Walk Free (Flying Lotus Remix)

FlyLo feat. Thundercat – Unrequited Love (Carole And Tuesday) *

FlyLo feat. Aja Monet – Cemetery Love Story *

FlyLo feat. Niki Ranada and Miguel Atwood – Just Restart

* = Unreleased track