Christian Bale and Matt Damon race against odds in Ford vs. Ferrari trailer: Watch

Christian Bale and Matt Damon in Ford v. Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

Vroom, vroom.

By 1966, Ferrari had cemented itself as the class of Formula 1 racing, an indisputable titan in the field who no other automotive manufacturer could match. But for Henry Ford II, who wanted to make a substantial splash in the world racing community, it was time for a change. So genius engineer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) were tasked with a seeming impossibility: build a brand-new car capable of beating Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



It’s a story of mid-period American ingenuity practically custom-tailored to the biopic format, so it’s no surprise that come November, Ford vs. Ferrari will dramatize the story just in time for awards season. James Mangold, who last graced theaters with the genre-topping achievements of Logan, directs the upcoming feature, which will race into theaters on November 15th. What was once one of Fox’s prized late-year properties will now become Disney’s, thanks to the recent merger.

