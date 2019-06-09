R.I.P., former Angra singer André Matos dies at 47

Andre Matos

Sad news to report, as André Matos, former singer of the Brazilian metal band Angra, has died at age of 47 as the result of an apparent heart attack.

Matos was also a onetime singer of the band Viper and current singer of the band Shaman. His death was reported via his official Facebook page, as follows:



“It is with deep regret that we confirm the passing of André this Saturday morning due to a heart stop. As many know, he was an extremely reserved person — and manifested in life, for more than once, the desire not to have a wake. Respecting his will, he will be cremated today with the presence only of relatives. We thank everyone for understanding and we count on you so that André’s memory and legacy remain alive forever.”

A post by Angra read, in part:

“André was indispensable for the success and consecration of this band. The contribution of his talent and presence is invaluable. There are no words right now that describe the size of the void left in the hearts of those who loved him closely, and Brazil loses an irreplaceable talent of heavy metal.”

After leaving the band Viper, Matos formed Angra in 1991, and released three full-length albums with the band before leaving the group in 2001. He then formed the band Shaman (also known as Shaaman) with other members of Angra who had also left the group. Upon his departure from Shaman in 2006, he pursued a solo career, releasing three albums under his own name. He reunited with Shaman in 2018, and was a current member of that band at the time of his death.

Current Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who joined Angra in 1992 and was bandmates with Matos until the singer’s departure from the group, wrote the following on Facebook:

“What a sad morning. A phone call and the news that André Matos passed away.

Life is too fragile. I cried. Since I was 14 years old back in the Rio Branco school, André was already a benchmark. We all wanted to be like him. The unparalleled voice, the talent for the piano. Luckily, the destiny united us for nine years.

In the years we spent together, we have created and lived incredible things which are kept in the most special place in my memory. The crazy dream of having a world-famous heavy metal band that we talked about while sitting on the bus going to rehearsals. The songs he wrote are timeless (play ‘Carry On’!), the albums… from our first precarious shows to the big tours in Europe. Everything is coming back to my mind now. From his peerless high notes to the glance over the round glasses.

“André, you were and will always be so important to us all.

This week he said he wanted to play together again after 20 years. Too sad.

Your voice, your songs and your piano will be eternal for all of us fans.

Thank you, André. RIP”