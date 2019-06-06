Vegyn, photo by Arvida Byström

It looks like Frank Ocean’s collaborators are just as busy as he is. London-based producer and polymath Vegyn has shared a massive mixtape called Text While Driving If You Want to Meet God! The mixtape spans a whopping 71 tracks.

Vegyn is perhaps best known as a co-host for Ocean’s recurring Beats 1 radio show blonded RADIO, or as a producer who worked on Blonde and Endless. He also runs his own record label, PLZ Make It Ruins, which released this new mixtape.



Text While Driving If You Want to Meet God! is a collection of loops, samples, and sketches from Vegyn blueprinting his upcoming solo work. The tracks come in around one or two minutes long each. Vegyn chose to label each track with its respective BPM, too, in case you wanted to test the accuracy of your drumming speed. Stream it out below.

As for Frank Ocean, he’s been plenty busy in the public eye, too. The alternative R&B star has been giving interviews left and right, looking aloof on the Met Gala carpet, and letting fans finally have access to his previously-private Instagram account. According to a recent interview he did in Gayletter, there’s a reason he’s come out of his notoriously private bubble.

“I think the whole idea of me as a recluse is absurd ’cause I’m in the streets like all the time,” he said. “I’m outside all the time, I’m traveling the world all the time. It’s funny to me that that’s the perception, but I understand what people mean by it in this new paradigm. I don’t know if it’s [him granting more interviews, being more public] terribly calculated, but I’m just trying to put myself more into whatever kind of stream is going on here in culture.” Here’s to more of Ocean in 2019.