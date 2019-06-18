Frankie Cosmos announce new album, Close It Quietly, share “Windows”: Stream

Earlier this year, Frankie Cosmos released Haunted Items, a digital album rolled out bit by bit over a period of weeks. Now, the indie outfit are set to follow that effort up with a proper studio record, Close It Quietly. Due out September 6th via Sub Pop, the massive 21-track effort is being previewed with the lead single “Windows”.
Close It Quietly was recorded at Brooklyn’s Figure 8 Studios with co-producer and engineer Gabe Wax. Together with Wax, Frankie Cosmos took a new approach to record building, creating a “swirl of referentiality” in which sounds repeat themselves as motifs throughout the LP.
Our first taste of this comes with “Windows”, a crisp and unhurried examination of the slow shifts that occur in relationships. Co-directed by Eliza Doyle and Frankie Cosmos’ own Greta Kline, the track’s video reflects the theme by following Kline and her friend through a day’s journey. As they make their way to the beach, they constantly change their mode of transportation: running arm-in-arm, skitching a skateboard to bike, scootering across the bridge, and eventually a good ol’ fashioned SUV.
Watch the “Windows” video below.
Pre-orders for Frankie Cosmos’ Close It Quietly are going on now. Find the album art and tracklist below.
Close It Quietly Artwork:
Close It Quietly Tracklist:
01. Moonsea
02. Cosmic Shop
03. 41st
04. So Blue
05. A Joke
06. Rings (on a Tree)
07. Actin’ Weird
08. Windows
09. Never Would
10. Self-destruct
11. Wannago
12. I’m It
13. Trunk of a Tree
14. Last Season’s Textures
15. Even Though I Knew
16. UFO
17. Marbles
18. Did You Find
19. A Hit
20. With Great Purpose
21. This Swirling
Frankie Cosmos will be taking Close It Quietly on the road for a loaded three-leg tour this fall. The first North American stretch kicks off September 18th in Boston, followed by an October spent in Europe before returning for a West Coast trek beginning Halloween night in Portland, Oregon. Find the complete schedule below, and get tickets here.
Frankie Cosmos 2019 Tour Dates:
09/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/19 – Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
09/22 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
09/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/08 – Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich
10/09 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea
10/10 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
10/11 – Cologne, DE @ MTC
10/12 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
10/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
10/14 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum
10/15 – Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie
10/16 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
10/17 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
10/19 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
10/20 – Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam
10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
10/22 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
10/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater
11/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Laser Dome @ Pacific Science Center
11/07 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
11/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
11/12 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
11/13 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
11/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre