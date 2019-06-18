Frankie Cosmos announce new album, Close It Quietly, share “Windows”: Stream

Frankie Cosmos, photo by Jackie Lee Young

Earlier this year, Frankie Cosmos released Haunted Items, a digital album rolled out bit by bit over a period of weeks. Now, the indie outfit are set to follow that effort up with a proper studio record, Close It Quietly. Due out September 6th via Sub Pop, the massive 21-track effort is being previewed with the lead single “Windows”.

Close It Quietly was recorded at Brooklyn’s Figure 8 Studios with co-producer and engineer Gabe Wax. Together with Wax, Frankie Cosmos took a new approach to record building, creating a “swirl of referentiality” in which sounds repeat themselves as motifs throughout the LP.



Our first taste of this comes with “Windows”, a crisp and unhurried examination of the slow shifts that occur in relationships. Co-directed by Eliza Doyle and Frankie Cosmos’ own Greta Kline, the track’s video reflects the theme by following Kline and her friend through a day’s journey. As they make their way to the beach, they constantly change their mode of transportation: running arm-in-arm, skitching a skateboard to bike, scootering across the bridge, and eventually a good ol’ fashioned SUV.

Watch the “Windows” video below.

Pre-orders for Frankie Cosmos’ Close It Quietly are going on now. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Close It Quietly Artwork:

Close It Quietly Tracklist:

01. Moonsea

02. Cosmic Shop

03. 41st

04. So Blue

05. A Joke

06. Rings (on a Tree)

07. Actin’ Weird

08. Windows

09. Never Would

10. Self-destruct

11. Wannago

12. I’m It

13. Trunk of a Tree

14. Last Season’s Textures

15. Even Though I Knew

16. UFO

17. Marbles

18. Did You Find

19. A Hit

20. With Great Purpose

21. This Swirling

Frankie Cosmos will be taking Close It Quietly on the road for a loaded three-leg tour this fall. The first North American stretch kicks off September 18th in Boston, followed by an October spent in Europe before returning for a West Coast trek beginning Halloween night in Portland, Oregon. Find the complete schedule below, and get tickets here.

Frankie Cosmos 2019 Tour Dates:

09/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/19 – Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

09/20 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

09/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/08 – Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich

10/09 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

10/10 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

10/11 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

10/12 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

10/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

10/14 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

10/15 – Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

10/16 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

10/17 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

10/19 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

10/20 – Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

10/22 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

11/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Laser Dome @ Pacific Science Center

11/07 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

11/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

11/12 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

11/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre