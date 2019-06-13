Freddie Gibbs & Madlib team up with Anderson .Paak for new single “Giannis”: Stream

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, photo by Nick Walker

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have shared a new song from their upcoming collaborative album, Bandana. The song features Anderson .Paak and is named “Giannis”, presumably after the Milwaukee Bucks player and all-around NBA tour-de-force Giannis Antetokounmpo. The duo teased the song on Twitter earlier this week, but now you can stream the full thing.

“Giannis” sees the trio teaming up with expectedly flawless results. Freddie Gibbs does most of the rapping, keeping things flowing with a shadowy tempo. Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak sings on the chorus before breaking down with a verse of his own. The beat is, of course, pretty damn smooth, with Madlib making good use of a tinkering piano melody in the higher register of the instrument.



“Giannis” comes with a gif-style animation courtesy of Jeff Jank. Check it out below.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib are also joined on Bandana by Killer Mike, Pusha-T, Yasiin Bey, and Black Thought. The album will drop on June 28th through Keep Cool/RCA Records and Madlib Invazion/ESGN. Pre-orders are available now. The duo will play a select number of dates behind the effort, and you can find tickets here.

As for Anderson .Paak, he continues to have another busy year. In April, he released his newest album, Ventura, and hit the road on one of this year’s most anticipated tours, tickets for which you can get here. As usual, he’s also been making guest appearances on other artists’ tracks, including the stellar new Flying Lotus song “More”.