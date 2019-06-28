Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, photo by Nick Walker

Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs and veteran producer Madlib are celebrating the release of their new collaborative album, Bandana. Stream it in full down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Bandana marks the two artists’ second joint LP following the acclaimed Piñata from 2014. Due out through Keep Cool/RCA Records and Madlib Invazion/ESGN, the 15-track effort counts Anderson .Paak, Killer Mike, and Pusha-T as special guests. Yasiin Bey, and The Roots’ own Black Thought also appear.



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

Gibbs and Madlib completed the new album back in February, just a few short months after the rapper dropped his own Fetti mixtape with Curren$y and The Alchemist. Bandana was previewed early with the singles “Flat Tummy Tea” and “Giannis”, named for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The pair are supporting the LP with a seres of summer tour dates, and you can grab your tickets here.

Bandana Artwork:

Bandana Tracklist:

01. Obrigado

02. Freestyle S**t

03. Half Manne Half Cocaine

04. Crime Pays

05. Massage Seats

06. Palmolive (feat. Pusha T and Killer Mike)

07. Fake Names

08. Flat Tummy Tea

09. Situations

10. Giannis (feat. Anderson .Paak)

11. Practice

12. Cateracts

13. Gat Damn

14. Education (feat. Yasiin Bey and Black Thought)

15. Soul Right