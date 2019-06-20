Previously unheard version of Freddie Mercury’s “Time Waits For No One” surfaces: Stream

Freddie Mercury's "Time Waits For No One"

A previously unreleased version of “Time”, recorded in 1986 by Freddie Mercury for Dave Clark’s hit musical and concept album of the same name, has emerged after three decades.

Released using the song’s full title, “Time Waits For No One”, this newly unearthed recording captures Mercury’s early solo version of the song, which he recorded with Mike Moran on piano. Clark discovered the tape archive in the spring of 2018 and spent the following months working to restore it for proper release, going as far to bring back Moran to record a new piano track.



(Read: New Scientific Study Confirms the Obvious: Freddie Mercury Had an Unparalleled Voice)

Clark is paring the track’s release with a new video comprising of unprocessed film from the original “Time” visual. Watch it below.

A press release describes “Time Waits For No One’’ as “a tribute to the musical force of Freddie Mercury; the performance, the drama, the vocal range, and after [three] decades waiting in the wings, is finally out for new and old fans alike; a stunning eulogy to the Queen frontman, produced and directed by one of his closest friends.”

For comparison, here’s the well-known version of “Time” originally released back in 1986: